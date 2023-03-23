Robert W. Baird Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $64.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $94,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $79,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after acquiring an additional 880,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

