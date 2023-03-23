Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $418.91 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,943.36 or 0.06886417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,863.37941985 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,631,916.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

