Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

