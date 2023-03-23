ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 145,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of ROK Resources in a report on Monday, January 16th.

ROK Resources Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40.

Read More

