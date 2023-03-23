Ron Bentsur Buys 2,300 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Ron Bentsur purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,736 shares in the company, valued at $937,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Beyond Air by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 704,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 53,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

