Ron Bentsur Buys 2,300 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Ron Bentsur purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,736 shares in the company, valued at $937,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beyond Air Price Performance
Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.76.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.