Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.
Five9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 719,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,770. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,363,000.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
