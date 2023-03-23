Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.
BRP stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.30. 62,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,223. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
