Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield (TSE:BN) Target Price to C$51.00

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,614. The firm has a market cap of C$66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.44. Brookfield has a 1 year low of C$38.92 and a 1 year high of C$55.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

