Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROYUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Unibrew A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

