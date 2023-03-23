Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 4299481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 9.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

