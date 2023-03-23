Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 7.9%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23. 2,602,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,662,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 394,499 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sabre by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

