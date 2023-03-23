Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $464,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 495.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.65. Safehold has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

