Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.48

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.48 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37), with a volume of 16,590 shares.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2,460.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.