Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $424,977.56 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

