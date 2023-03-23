Sanofi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,215 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average daily volume of 1,698 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. 3,266,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

