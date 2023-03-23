Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 13.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 679,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,227. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

