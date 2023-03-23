Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

