Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

