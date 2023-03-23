Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Reduced by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,333 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.96% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $88,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. 88,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,389. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

