Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 263,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

