Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €57.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €57.90 ($62.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday.

G24 stock traded up €0.60 ($0.65) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €53.08 ($57.08). The stock had a trading volume of 101,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($67.12).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

