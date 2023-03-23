Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

