Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $87.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.46.
SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
SEA Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $77.66 on Thursday. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SEA by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. National Pension Service raised its position in SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in SEA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
