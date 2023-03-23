SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.