SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of SEAC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
