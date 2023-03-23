Secret Trading Down 16.5% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $13.84 million and $22,185.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00156526 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00043263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 907.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00454167 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,563.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

