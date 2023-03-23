SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys $136,667.25 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon bought 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34.

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 107,819 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

