Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $87.03 million and $2.09 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00381671 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,266,049.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

