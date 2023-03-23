Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.53. 234,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 803,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

