Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 27,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 32,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Sharecare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharecare stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.