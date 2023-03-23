SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $592.56 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $592.56 million and approximately $207.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00202083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.63 or 1.00044841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002309 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47844503 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $322,206,031.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

