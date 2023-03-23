SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.49

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $586.22 million and $175.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00201621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,313.34 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

