Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.5 %

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

