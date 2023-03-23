Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.72 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $270.72 million and approximately $16,034.20 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00359201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.16 or 0.26107984 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

