Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $496,730.24 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after buying an additional 1,391,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

