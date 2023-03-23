Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Cut by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

