So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Raised to $2.56 at Jefferies Financial Group

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of SY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.85. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
