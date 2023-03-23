So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Raised to $2.56 at Jefferies Financial Group

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.85. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

