SOMESING One Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,345,912 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

