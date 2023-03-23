SPACE ID Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $143.12 million and approximately $713.43 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.48116382 USD and is down -19.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $532,381,737.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

