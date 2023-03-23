SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.82

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 176721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

