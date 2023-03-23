SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 9.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $310,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 249,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

