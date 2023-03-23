SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 6.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $436.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

