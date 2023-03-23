SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.90

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 36741480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

