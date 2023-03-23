Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.86% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $485.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

