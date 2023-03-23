Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $229.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

