Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock worth $2,329,877. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

