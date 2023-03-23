Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $630.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.99. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

