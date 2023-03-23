ssv.network (SSV) Price Reaches $35.57 on Top Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $393.99 million and $31.31 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $35.57 or 0.00125864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

