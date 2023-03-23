Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

