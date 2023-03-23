State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Cut by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172,917 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 11.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.81% of State Street worth $230,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Shares of STT opened at $73.75 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

