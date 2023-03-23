Status Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.79 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Status has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $110.25 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00202300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,656.19 or 1.00066801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,248,496.8304796 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02644168 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,533,487.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.